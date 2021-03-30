Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Current Gen Frame Rate Test Video Highlights Rock Solid Performance on All Platforms

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S last week, and it seems like the wait for the current-gen version of the game was well worth it.

VG Tech shared today a new frame rate test video that highlights the rock solid performance of the remaster of the first two entries in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series on all current-gen consoles in both Fidelity and Performance modes.

VG Tech also shared information on the resolution Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 runs at on all current-gen consoles. The differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are minimal.

PS5 in Fidelity mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 3840x2160 and the lowest resolution found being approximately 3552x1998. Pixel counts below 3840x2160 seem to be rare on PS5 in Fidelity mode. Xbox Series X in Fidelity mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 3840x2160 and the lowest resolution found being approximately 3264x1836. Pixel counts below 3840x2160 seem to be rare on Xbox Series X in Fidelity mode. PS5 in Performance mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 2560x1440 and the lowest resolution found being approximately 2112x1188. Pixel counts at 2560x1440 seem to be common on PS5 in Performance mode. Xbox Series X in Performance mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 2560x1440 and the lowest resolution found being approximately 1920x1080. Pixel counts at 2560x1440 seem to be common on Xbox Series X in Performance mode.

The differences with the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Xbox Series S are obviously much bigger in both display modes.

Xbox Series S in Fidelity mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 2560x1440 and the lowest resolution found being 1920x1080. Pixel counts at 2560x1440 seem to be common on Xbox Series S in Fidelity mode. Xbox Series S in Performance mode uses a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 1600x900 and the lowest resolution found being 1280x720. Pixel counts at 1600x900 seem to be common on Xbox Series S in Performance mode.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. The game will launch sometime this year on Nintendo Switch.