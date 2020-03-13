Today at Apple Sessions Suspended Throughout U.S. and Canada Due to Coronavirus Precautions

Over the years, Today at Apple sessions have grown in popularity and the company has now suspended all sessions in the United States and Canada. Apple is taking precautionary measures in order to help control the coronavirus outbreak. Scroll down for more details on the subject.

Apple Suspends Today at Apple Sessions Across the U.S. and Canada

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has suspended Today at Apple sessions across the United States and Canada. It is a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus and at this point, it's not yet clear when the change will be reversed to its original form.

Today at Apple sessions provide hands-on sessions with a wide range of Apple products. These sessions include photography, tutorials, coding, design, art and much more. The sessions are available daily at Apple Stores across the globe but at this point, the company is scaling back in several regions.

Apart from the suspended Today at Apple sessions, Apple also instructed its employees to not proactively suggest try-ons for the Apple Watch and AirPods. The company has also closed its Apple Stores in Italy. In the United States, Apple has already canceled its sessions until further notice in Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco Bay Area.

The coronavirus outbreak is bad timing for the Cupertino giant pertaining to its March plans. The company's "She Creates" program in order to promote women's empowerment is also affected which would stretch across the month of March. Apart from Apple suspending its Today at Apple sessions, this is just the start and gradually, depending on the coronavirus spread, Apple will introduce new measures to help mitigate the reach.

Again, Today at Apple sessions are suspended until further notice, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the subject. Share your views with us in the comments section below.

