Titanfall Legends Single-Player Game Reportedly Canceled by EA Before Being Announced

You may want to sit down Titanfall fans, I’ve got some bad news. Yes, worse than the general disappointment Titanfall fans usually have to put up with. Fans of Titanfall have been pleading for developer Respawn Entertainment to revisit the series for years, and according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, something was actually in the works. Unfortunately, it isn’t any longer.

Following a disappointing earnings report, EA recently delayed Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and announced they’re shuttering Apex Legends Mobile, but apparently, they also quietly canceled another project that hasn’t even been announced (and now probably never will be). That project was reportedly Titanfall Legends, a new single-player adventure set in the Titanfall/Apex Legends shared universe. The game was reportedly being directed by Titanfall 2 senior designer Mohammad Alavi, up until he left the company late last year for unknown reasons. The 50-or-so people who were working on the project will be reassigned elsewhere within the company.

While Titanfall Legends was never unveiled publicly, Respawn has dropped a number of hints something Titanfall-related may be in the works.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds... — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but Schreier rarely reports on anything unless he has the goods. Respawn Entertainment, which is split between Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada locations, has been on the rise within EA following the success of Apex Legends. EA is a fickle master though, and it sure feels like these cancellations are a bit of a blow to their standing. Hopefully, this is just a bump in the road for the talented studio.

So yeah, there was almost another Titanfall, and then there wasn’t. There’s really no way to sugarcoat that news – sorry Titanfall fans. Do you think Titanfall will ever return, or was this our last, best shot?