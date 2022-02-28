Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shows Off Bosses, Magic, and Mayhem in 20 Minutes of New Footage

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches in under a month, and yet, it feels like we still haven’t seen that much of the game. Well, today Gearbox pulled the curtain back on the Borderlands spinoff, showing off 20 minutes of gameplay covering a full extended mission. We get a better look at Wonderlands’ tabletop-inspired overworld map, new magic-infused combat system, and a few boss battles. Oh, and yes, plenty of cheesy one-liners – this is still a Borderlands game at heart. Check out the 4K footage for yourself, below.

It’s pretty clear Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been built on the Borderlands 3 engine, right down to the menus looking largely identical, but the magic and melee attacks should liven up combat, and hopefully the new overworld streamlines things a bit. Haven’t been keeping up with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Here are the game’s key features:

An Unpredictable Fantasy World - Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore a vast overworld spanning majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more!

Guns, Spells, and More - Blast baddies with powerful guns and devastating spells in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses. Then delve deeper into dangerous dungeons for a shot at epic loot!

Party Up To Defeat Evil - Joining you at the table are headstrong captain Valentine and rule-obsessed robot Frette. During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you'll meet a cast of lovable misfits like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and your very own Fairy Punchfather.

Personalize Your Hero - Create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate adventurer.

Band Together in Chaotic Co-Op - Enjoy the story solo or start a party with up to three friends in seamless online multiplayer. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 25.