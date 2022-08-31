Menu
Tim Cook Tweets in Support for Pakistan Flood Disaster, Pledges Donations to Relief and Recovery

Furqan Shahid
Aug 31, 2022
For those who have not been keeping up with the latest news, Pakistan is currently going through one of the worst humanitarian crises or natural calamities in the form of flooding that is wiping away countless homes and is also responsible for claiming lives. Countless people have been displaced and countless more are waiting to be helped.

Tim Cook and Apple Pledge Help for Pakistan Flood Victims in Form of Donation and Relief

Companies and governments from around the world are pledging support for the flood victims and now, Apple's CEO Tim Cook has also announced on Twitter how Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground and considering how any donation and relief can make a huge impact in bettering the situation for those displaced, this is definitely the right step.

iPhone 14 Pro Clones With ‘Pill + Punch-Hole’ Display Start Appearing Prior to Apple’s Event

Tim Cook did not go in detail about how Apple is going to start helping Pakistani flood victims but the statement alone is enough to urge more industry leaders to step up and help those who are in need.

After all, such a natural calamity can happen to anyone and it certainly is a power that can easily wipe away the strongest of nations.

With that said, it is nice to see that Tim Cook and Apple are standing for what is right along with all the other countries and companies who have pledged support for Pakistan. Citizens can also help, you can go ahead and Google how you can help the country with donations and other relief packages. The methods vary around the globe but are not impossible.

