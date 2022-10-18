Menu
Company

TikTok Introduces New Safety Features and More Live Guests

Furqan Shahid
Oct 18, 2022, 01:50 AM EDT
TikTok Introduces New Safety Features and More Live Guests

TikTok is certainly not one of those companies that rest after being praised and decide not to do anything new. The company has been hard at work ensuring that there are new features that are coming to the app to improve the quality of life and the overall ser of experience.

TikTok Has Decided to Make the Platform Much Safer and Much Better for Everyone

While TikTok has been best known for its short-form vertical videos, the app itself still offers users to have the ability to host live streams as well. While having a live session with your audience can be great, having another guest can only make the experience even better. This is the reason why TikTok has updated the Multi-Guest feature to allow up to five guests at a single time, which will broadcast as a grid or panel layout, depending on your preference.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Full Galaxy S23 Spec Sheet Leak: Everything You Should Know

In addition to that, in its effort to protect younger users on the platform, TikTok will soon require users who are starting a live stream to be at least 18 years of age or older. At the time of writing, you have to be at least 16 years of age to start a live stream but starting from November 23rd, later this year, users under the age of 18 will no longer be able to go live. Creators are also going to have more control of their content with live content, having the ability to choose whether their content should only reach an adult audience or not,

In addition to that, creators will also be able to double down on the keyword filtering as TikTok will be sending reminders that will suggest new keywords that the creators might want to filter out. Sure, it is a small update to an already feature-packed platform but it surely is going to make the experience better.

With the most recent update, users now have a way to dislike comments that they don't deem appropriate. There are a lot of other features that are currently being tested or already have been introduced and it is safe to say that in terms of the overall functionality, TikTok is definitely going places and you can read more about it here.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order