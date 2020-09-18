TikTok and WeChat to be Banned in the U.S on September 20th

TikTok and WeChat are two of the most popular apps that are being used around the world. However, the Department of Commerce does not feel the need to keep the apps available to the general public in the U.S, as they have announced that they are going to remove the apps from app stores on 20th September, this coming Sunday.

The Department of Commerce in the U.S is Going to Remove TikTok and WeChat from All App Stores on September 20th

The Department of Commerce was quick and concise as far as the removal of TikTok is concerned, and issued the following statement in a press release.

In response to President Trump's Executive Orders signed August 6, 2020, the Department of Commerce (Commerce) today announced prohibitions on transactions relating to mobile applications (apps) WeChat and TikTok to safeguard the national security of the United States. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has demonstrated the means and motives to use these apps to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the U.S. Today's announced prohibitions, when combined, protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality.

Additionally, the issued a list of transactions that will be prohibited effective September 20th.

Any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S.; Any provision of services through the WeChat mobile application for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the U.S.

As of September 20, 2020, for WeChat and as of November 12, 2020, for TikTok, the following transactions are prohibited:

Any provision of internet hosting services enabling the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the U.S.; Any provision of content delivery network services enabling the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the U.S.; Any provision directly contracted or arranged internet transit or peering services enabling the function or optimization of the mobile application within the U.S.; Any utilization of the mobile application’s constituent code, functions, or services in the functioning of software or services developed and/or accessible within the U.S.

What these measures are going to make sure is that TikTok and WeChat will be removed from both App Store and Google Play Store starting Sunday, which will ultimately prevent the users from downloading the apps or updating them in the future. The statement also states that TikTok has until November 12th, to resolve the national security issue concerns that were raised, and if they managed to do it, the ban might be lifted.