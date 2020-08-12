TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now
Smartwatches aren’t just beautiful, but they can be pretty handy too. Sport smartwatches have taken the world by a storm and companies are always working to produce better versions. Most of the smartwatches in the market are either very pricey or not very good. If you want one, you should always invest in a good one. Wccftech is going to help you get one of the best ones at a great discount price. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant is available at a good discount for a few days.
TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant features
This amazing watch brings the powerful Google app ecosystem to your wrist. You can keep a check on your fitness goals, monitor your sleep and much more. Here are highlights of what the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant has in store for you:
- Latest WearOS by Google giving you access to the entire Google Play ecosystem available to wearables
- Advanced fitness assistant w/ heart monitor, step counter, & built-in GPS
- Additional apps including Messenger, Mail, Spotify, Google Play Music, & more
- Integrated GPS Antenna for greater tracking accuracy
- Up to 48 hour active battery life ensures you can go a full day on a single charge
- IP67 water-resistant perfect for daily wet environments
Specs
- Color: Black
- Size: 1.77"Ø, 0.51"thick
- Weight: 1.6oz
- GPS integrated watch band
- Watch bezel for superior display
- OS: WearOS by Google
- Chipset: MTK MT2601,1.2GHz dual-core
- RAM/ROM: 512M/4G
- Glass: anti-scratch
- Touch: capacitive multi-touch
- Display: 1.4" OLED, 400x400,287dpi
- Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n
- GPS: Glonass+GPS+Beidou,Agps supported
- Sensor
o Heart-rate monitor
o Proximity sensor
o Accelerometer
o Gyroscope
o e-Compass
- MIc/speaker: yes
- Battery life: 48 hours
- Charging: magnetic connecting pin charging
- Waterproof: IP67
- Others: vibrator, fuel gauge
Compatibility
- iOS 8.0 or later
- Android 4.3 or later
Includes
- TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant (Black)
- Charging cable
- User manual
Original Price TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant: $99
Wccftech Discount Price TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant: $79.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter