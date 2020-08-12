TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

Smartwatches aren’t just beautiful, but they can be pretty handy too. Sport smartwatches have taken the world by a storm and companies are always working to produce better versions. Most of the smartwatches in the market are either very pricey or not very good. If you want one, you should always invest in a good one. Wccftech is going to help you get one of the best ones at a great discount price. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant is available at a good discount for a few days.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant features

This amazing watch brings the powerful Google app ecosystem to your wrist. You can keep a check on your fitness goals, monitor your sleep and much more. Here are highlights of what the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant has in store for you:

Latest WearOS by Google giving you access to the entire Google Play ecosystem available to wearables

Advanced fitness assistant w/ heart monitor, step counter, & built-in GPS

Additional apps including Messenger, Mail, Spotify, Google Play Music, & more

Integrated GPS Antenna for greater tracking accuracy

Up to 48 hour active battery life ensures you can go a full day on a single charge

IP67 water-resistant perfect for daily wet environments

Specs

Color: Black

Size: 1.77"Ø, 0.51"thick

Weight: 1.6oz

GPS integrated watch band

Watch bezel for superior display

OS: WearOS by Google

Chipset: MTK MT2601,1.2GHz dual-core

RAM/ROM: 512M/4G

Glass: anti-scratch

Touch: capacitive multi-touch

Display: 1.4" OLED, 400x400,287dpi

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

GPS: Glonass+GPS+Beidou,Agps supported

Sensor

o Heart-rate monitor

o Proximity sensor

o Accelerometer

o Gyroscope

o e-Compass

Battery life: 48 hours

Charging: magnetic connecting pin charging

Waterproof: IP67

Others: vibrator, fuel gauge

Compatibility

iOS 8.0 or later

Android 4.3 or later

Includes

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant (Black)

Charging cable

User manual

Original Price TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant: $99

Wccftech Discount Price TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant: $79.99