Thunder Tier One Gameplay Preview Giveaway – Check Out This Realistic Top-Down Shooter from PUBG Devs

Thunder Tier One, originally a passion project designed by PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS’ Head of Action and Gunplay Unit Pawel Smolewski, materialized as a full-fledged game backed by KRAFTON at The Game Awards 2020.

Now, the top-down real-time tactical shooter is being tested on Steam as part of Gameplay Preview Bravo, and we've got five hundred codes that will immediately let you into the fray. The keys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis; unlock yours through the Gleam form below and then redeem it through Steam.

Thunder Tier One Gameplay Preview Giveaway

The test will be live until Sunday, August 1st at 18:00 CEST / 09:00 PDT / 01:00 KT, featuring newly available game modes Exfil and Domination, as well as three campaign missions – Silver Dew, Cold Stone, and never before released Blue Typhoon. Fans can play Thunder Tier One single or co-op, depending on the game mode.