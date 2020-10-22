This Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Gives Players Additional Character Creation Options

This freshly-released Baldur’s Gate 3 mod gives players more customization options when creating a new character.

Larian Studios’ highly-anticipated new Baldur’s Gate installment was released in early-access earlier this month, and the developer has provided players with a character creator with plenty of options. Interestingly, as revealed earlier this month, a lot of players just appear to settle with the default characters for each race and gender.

“Before the fixes, let’s share something you’ve created yourselves (this is your own fault) through your choices in character creation”, the team wrote. “We took the most popular choices in character creation, and recreated this. We thought our analytics system wasn’t working! We checked. It is.”

“Congratulations, you’ve basically made the default Vault Dweller. What the hell guys. We gave you demon eyes, horns, and even tails. We are sorely disappointed. Go crazy. We worked hard on this!”

Now for those more creative, modder ‘AlanaSP’ has released a new modification that offers even more choices for players when creating their toon, including additional face options and hairstyles for all races.













Installation of the ‘Custom Character Enhancer’ mod is fairly easy and only requires adding a few lines to the game’s modsettings.lsx file. We’ve included the installation instructions down below.

How To Install Extract the .Pak file from the archive to Documents\Larian Studios\Baldur's Gate 3\Mods\

Add the lines included in the ReadMe file to your modsettings.lsx which can be found Documents\Larian Studios\Baldur's Gate 3\PlayerProfiles\"Your Current Profile" \ .lsx files can be opened with notepad, i recommend notepad++ but bog standard notepad will do the same job.

Those interested can download this brand new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod via Nexusmods.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available now via early-access. Be sure to check out our very own preview right here. We've included a tiny paragraph from this preview below.