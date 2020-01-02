This $100k iPhone 11 Pro Features 24-Karat Gold With 137 Diamonds

iPhone 11 Pro is not a cheap phone by any means, but what happens if you cover it with 24-Karat gold, add a timepiece to its back and multiple diamonds? For around $100k, you can get all this thanks to the Caviar Solarious Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro.

Caviar is a Russian company known for modifying and creating super luxury products. Their range of modified products includes iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Samsung smartphones. The cheapest iPhone 11 Pro in their line-up costs around $4,500 and is covered with Titanium. With the Solarious Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro, the company has created a version of the product which costs north of $100,000.

Wccftech’s Best Roleplaying Games of the Decade – Innovation at Every Turn

Popular YouTuber MKBHD got to spend some quality time with a review unit from Caviar. The company ships the iPhone 11 Pro with customized matte black AirPods Pro. For $100,000, you even get a fast charger right out of the box, with a Lighting to USB-C cable. If that is how much it would cost for a fast charger to be included with an iPhone, maybe that is why Tim Cook insists we charge iPhones the old-fashioned way?

The unit also has a unique number, and a certificate of ownership is included in the box. A neat little detail is the inclusion of a SIM card tray eject tool which looks like a sturgeon and is also made of gold. Another gold tool is also included that is used to wind-up the mechanical watch housed on the back of the iPhone, which gets the tourbillon going at 1 rotation per minute. The huge gold plated timepiece also contains a large yellow diamond. There are 137 diamonds in total, on the back of this iPhone so if it falls, AppleCare+ coverage would be the last of your worries.

Check out the full walkthrough video by MKBHD below:

Leaked Vivo Patent Shows Outlandish Quad Front-Facing Camera Orientation

For customers looking for a Solarious Zenith iPhone 11 Pro Max with 512GB RAM, the cost goes up to $120,910. Unlike MKBHD's video's title, this is not even the most expensive iPhone in Caviar's line-up. The Credo Christmas Star Diamond iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $144,660.

If you have to ask why should anyone buy this iPhone, or wonder that the iPhone will be upgraded again next year, you are definitely not in the target market. This is not for mainstream customers but for those who live the super-luxury lifestyle.

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 139 Airpods Pro

USD 234.98 iPhone 11

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.