Thermaltake Releases the All New TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 RAM With Speeds Up to 4,600 MHz

Thermaltake has announced the TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600 MHz kit; this 16 GB kit has two sticks of DDR4 4600 MHz, which allows this kit to support dual-channel memory. Each of the RAM sticks features a total of 8 GB RAM, and with these RAM sticks being built with the highest quality components allows for the fantastic performance and speed.

Thermaltake's new Dual Channel TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4-4600 MHz 16 GB kit features 4600 MHz RAM speed

These RAM sticks are built with tightly-screened ICs; these memory chips are thoroughly-screened, which allows these drives to provide optimal frequency and response time performance. Alongside the tightly-screened ICs, these RAM sticks feature a 10-layer PCB with 2oz of Copper as an inner layer. This inner layer allows for better electrical conductivity, and this inner layer also allows this RAM to features uncompromised speed and reliability.

Intel Core i9-10900K CPU Overclocked To 7.7 GHz Across All 10 Cores, Z490 Platform Hits 6.6 GHz DDR4 Memory Frequency Setting New World Record

To cool these fantastic RAM sticks, these RAM sticks feature Aluminum Heat Spreader. This Aluminum Heat Spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet even the highest performance needs.

The combination of the Aluminum Heat Spreader and the 10-layer PCB construction allows these RAM sticks to be ideal for overclockers, and high-performance systems. These RAM sticks offer support for Intel XMP 2.0 Ready, this allows for easier overclocking and optimizes the system stability with a simple setting.

In addition to the fast speeds, these RAM sticks also feature RGB lighting. These RAM sticks feature a total of 10 super-bright addressable LEDs, which allows users to easy customization. The RGB lighting can be synced using various motherboard RGB software.

iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature 128GB Base Storage and Pro Models to Feature 6GB RAM

These RAM kit will feature two color options; there are a white color and a black color option.

These lights feature support for TT RGB PLUS, RR AI Voice Control, Razer Chroma, and Amazon Alexa RGB sync compatible. This wide amount of support makes these RAM sticks are ideal for PC users which have RGB lighting components.

These RAM sticks also come with TOUGHRAM RGB RAM sticks that offer a limited lifetime warranty. Sadly, no pricing information has been released at this time. This ram weights up to 79.8 grams and the fully aluminum heatsink accounting for 60.2 grams and a width spanning 1.8 mm.