The ZOTAC Gaming MEK Ultra Gaming PC is On Sale at Amazon for 28% off!

For those looking to buy a pre-built gaming PC ready to play the latest titles, the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Ultra Gaming PC is currently on sale at Amazon for an absolutely amazing offer. This gaming PC features a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti as well as a liquid-cooled Intel Core i7-8700K processor, which has been paired with 32 GB of DDR4. To power all of these components, installed in this fantastic case is a 1,000-watt power supply. This system is perfect for everything ranging from 4K gaming to VR gaming to even most workstation workloads.

The ZOTAC Gaming MEK Ultra Gaming PC is a hugely powerful computer and with the discount price, which takes $800 off the typical cost. The installed Intel Core i7-8700K Processor is a Hexa-core processor that features a base clock of 3.7 GHz. This processor can offer a turbo clock of up to 4.7 GHz. This processor is cooled using an AIO cooler that has a size of 240 mm. This allows for the processor to quickly boost up to the 4.7 GHz turbo clock without any issue. This processor features a total of 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and this RAM features a 3200 MHz speed.

Installed alongside, the Intel Core i7-8700K processor is the Geforce RTX 2080 Ti. This graphics card allows for fantastic cooling and features support for real-time ray tracing in supported games. This graphics card makes use of NVIDIA's turning architecture, which combines real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

For cooling, this PC features dual 200 mm case fans located in the front of the PC. These two 200 mm fans can generate a continuous current of cool air that easily cools all the installed components.

The ZOTAC Gaming PC features a fantastic design aesthetic, the case having two RGB LED strips on the front of the case. These RGB strips are entirely configurable using ZOTAC Spectra 2.0 RGB software. The ZOTAC Gaming MEK Ultra Gaming PC is currently on sale at Amazon, and this deal takes $800 off the typical price of $2,899.99, making this PC much more affordable.