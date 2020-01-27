The Witcher 3 Unhinged RPG Camera Mod Introduces New Camera Option and First-Person Witcher Sense

A new The Witcher 3 mod has been released online, introducing a new camera view and more.

The new mod, called Unhinged RPG Camera, unhinges player's movement from the camera, allowing for some beautiful camera angles that are also functional in both exploration and combat. The mod also introduces a first-person view for Witcher Sense.

A new video showcasing the new The Witcher 3 camera mod has also been shared, and you can find it below.

The Witcher 3 is among the most popular games released in recent times. The game has also been ported to Nintendo Switch last year, with developer Saber Interactive managing to develop a great port that works around the console's limitations in clever ways. A new update for this version of the game is also on the way, but it is not yet clear what it will include.

One of the things we knew we had to change for Switch was how the engine calculates shadows from the sun. Shadows are obviously essential for creating a realistic look for huge outdoor levels, but the off-the-shelf solution was prohibitively expensive on Switch. We had to combine a blend of static shadowmap, terrain lightmap, and dynamic shadowmap to achieve a similar look to the original. In outdoor environments, foliage can make up about 50% of all the visuals. We had to rewrite the algorithm for how grass is generated and rendered. We also had to change [levels-of-detail for] trees, lighting, and shadows to keep the overall look and performance as close to the original as possible.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.