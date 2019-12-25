The Witcher 3 Redux Mod Introduces Lore-Friendly Gameplay Tweaks

A new The Witcher 3 gameplay mod has been released online this week, introducing some lore-friendly gameplay changes.

The Witcher 3 Redux mod isn't exactly an overhaul like the Enhanced Edition mod, as the changes are small, but make gameplay more friendly to the lore, where preparation is key. Changes have been made to combat, signs, and alchemy.

Combat: Adrenaline is a much more important factor in this tree and can now lead to some very powerful abilities. To balance, it is significantly harder to generate and much easier to lose. A character who invests no points in this tree will find it difficult to generate 3 Adrenaline Points. Signs: The scaling of sign damage and effects with sign intensity has been modified and some skills have been re-worked/overhauled in light of this. Without investing points into this tree, you will likely find signs to be less useful than in vanilla. Conversely, investing points into this tree will give you very powerful signs. Alchemy: Toxicity has been re-worked significantly to be more in line with the Witcher 2. You can no longer get really high levels of toxicity and just chug potions. You have to tactically and carefully decide which potion to take and when. Considering this, potions on the whole are a lot more powerful and useful. Decoctions have also been re-worked to be less situational and have more impact.

You can download the mod by heading over to Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 Redux is only the latest mod released for the game. In case you are just starting modding the game developed by CD Projekt Red, you can take a look at this post to learn more about the best mods released for the game.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.