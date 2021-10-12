The Witcher 3 Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate 7.0 Showcased Alongside 50 Other Mods in New 8K Resolution Video

The Witcher 3 received plenty of great lighting mods, such as the Phoenix Lighting Mod, which has become known as Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate since release.

The Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate version 7.0 is showcased alongside 50 other mods and the Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing ReShade preset in a brand new 8K resolution video shared online by Digital Dreams. You can check out the video right below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A next-gen update, which will include ray tracing support as well as other yet to be detailed enhancements, is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All owners of the original release will receive the update for free.