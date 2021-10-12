The Witcher 3 Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate 7.0 Showcased Alongside 50 Other Mods in New 8K Resolution Video
The Witcher 3 received plenty of great lighting mods, such as the Phoenix Lighting Mod, which has become known as Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate since release.
The Phoenix Lighting Mod Ultimate version 7.0 is showcased alongside 50 other mods and the Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing ReShade preset in a brand new 8K resolution video shared online by Digital Dreams. You can check out the video right below.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A next-gen update, which will include ray tracing support as well as other yet to be detailed enhancements, is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All owners of the original release will receive the update for free.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
