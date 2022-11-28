The Witcher 3 New Mods Improve LOD, Draw Distance

Two The Witcher 3 mods shared online a few days ago introduce some welcome visual improvements ahead of the next-gen update next month.

The UBER Lod mods vastly improve the LOD and draw distance of all meshes used by characters, animals, monsters, and objects, as well as that of all of the game's architectural objects. Using these mods impacts performance, so those playing on weaker systems may not be able to use them and still get good framerates.

This mod improves the LOD and Draw Distance of all meshes used by characters, animals, monsters, and items to its maximum values, removing the various LOD transitions from characters. It uses a batch method that edits the LOD directly, without changing the meshes themselves, to avoid any issues stemming from exporting and importing the meshes.

This mod DOES NOT edit anything beyond the meshes, like NPC loading or draw distance, only the assets used by them, meaning that NPCs will appear and despawn at the same distance. This mod also DOES NOT include any fixes as seen from other mods, as this mod only edits the draw distance and LOD.



This mod is meant to sit at the bottom of your modlist so as to not overwrite with any other mods, fixed, cosmetic or others, that you might be using, the mod is named as such so it sits at the bottom by default.

After almost 3 years in development! This mod aims to overhaul most architectural Level-Of-Detail aspects of The Witcher 3 by increasing the quality and rendering distance of objects. It also aims to apply corrections and fixes whenever possible to certain aspects of the game

The name of the mod is a reference to The Witcher 2's UberSampling option, which was a way to future proof the graphics for later generations, and as such, this aims to future proof the game's LOD so it remains visually relevant compared to its original offering.

The Witcher 3 Uber LOD mod can be downloaded by going here. The Characters and Items mod can instead be found here.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will go live on December 14th, introducing new features and a selection of welcome improvements.