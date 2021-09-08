The Witcher 3 Looks Incredible With Immersive Lighting 2.0 Mod, ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to receive a next-gen upgrade in the future that will introduce improved visuals, as well as ray tracing features, but PC players can already enjoy next-gen visuals in the game developed by CD Projekt Red with the right mods.
Modder Digital Dreams shared a new modding showcase video featuring the game running with the Immersive Lighting 2.0 mod, Beyond All Limits ray tracing preset, and 50 other mods. You can check out the video below.
The modlist used in this new The Witcher 3 video can be found on Nexus Mods.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
