The Witcher 3 E3 Inspired Gameplay Mod Introduces New Movement System, New Combat Animations and More

A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been released online introduces some very interesting changes to the game's movement system and several new animations.

The main aim of the E3 Inspired Gameplay Mod is to recreate the E3 2014 demo movement and animations as closely as possible. The mod does an excellent job in spicing things up, introducing a new 4 styles movement system.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Comparison Video Highlights Performance Improvements; First Ultra-Wide Screenshots Released

MOVEMENT SYSTEM:

Movement on GAMEPAD is now divided into 4 styles : [Walking /// Slow Jogging ///Fast Jogging ///Sprinting]. This also applies to moving with the sword anims.

Also you can find new animation when sprinting up the hill with or without the sword.

Movement on KEYBOARD do not include slow jogg style.

The Witcher 3 E3 Inspired Gameplay Mod also introduces a lot of new combat animations. The new animations also don't impact Ciri, like other similar mods, so the character is fully playable without any major issue.

The Witcher 3 E3 Inspired Gameplay Mod New Animations

-Dodge_Flips - left and right dodge reworked to flips. Game uses these two animations randomly. Can't change that.

-Long_Evade - these one replace ridiculous vanilla roll animations. There are a forward, backward and flip evade. Everytime ending face to face with the opponent. Also added dust from Geralts feet to make it look more realistic.

Backward_dodge - E3 in all its glory.

Forward_dodge- mix of piroutte and quick step forward.

-New animations when leaving combat state. Geralt swings his sword from left and right side.

-New Investigation Animation

-NewJumping animation [This one require ImmersiveCam to 100% work] but for those who not using that mod there is a version without this animation. https://youtu.be/NGAjTWzKT7U

More information on The Witcher 3 E3 Inspired Gameplay Mod can be found on the mod's Nexus Mods page.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.