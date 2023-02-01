The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Lighting Mod Introduces Improved Cloud, More Natural Lighting In Base Game Areas

Another The Witcher 3 lighting mod was shared online this week, using the base lighting system of the next-gen release to provide more natural lighting as well as improved atmosphere in select locations of the base game.

The Better Vanilla Lighting Changes applies a variety of tweaks to the game's vanilla lighting system, such as improved clouds for different weather conditions across the base game's locations, balanced color saturation and foliage improvements for Novigrad, improved atmosphere in the Velen's swamps and Skellige islands and more. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, while some screenshots can be found right below.

The Witcher 3 Better Vanilla Lighting Changes Features:

The clouds used for some weathers have been changed. (White Orchard, Wyzima, Velen, Novigrad, Skellige, Kaer Morhen)

Novigrad and City: Balancing for color saturation, minor improvements for foliage, new fog color for some times, less blue fog, less blue color for shadows and reflections, minor reflection fix.

Fyke Island: Renewed atmosphere for fyke.

Swamp: Renewed atmosphere for swamp.

Skellige: For atmosphere was inspired by the official 2015 gameplay video. Better cutscenes for skellige, minor improvements for foliage, minor improvements for water, bloom and brightness fix for snow weather.

Leshen Forest: The lighting design in the leshen quest has been changed, as there is a visual and transition problem with too many.

Cutscene: Fixed a problem that caused the water color to change when entering to a cutscene.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the about-to-be-patched next-gen update by checking out Alessio's piece.

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

Updated to the latest version, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes with new features and items, including a built-in Photo Mode, swords, armor, and alternate outfits inspired by The Witcher Netflix series — and more!