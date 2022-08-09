Menu
Company

The “View Once” Feature on WhatsApp Will Soon Block Screenshots

Furqan Shahid
Aug 9, 2022
WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced the View Once feature last year and it allowed users to share disappearing media while messaging each other. While the feature was a certain welcome, it did not offer any way to block screenshots, which meant that the recipient had the option to save the disappearing media by just taking a quick screenshot. This, more or less, made the feature useless. Thankfully, the company is actually working on a new feature that would block screenshotting, along with a couple of other privacy features.

The WhatsApp View Once Feature is About to Become More Useful with Screenshot Blocking Along with New Privacy Features Coming Soon

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, and CEO of Meta has announced three new privacy features for the popular messaging app. These features include screenshot blocking, an option to leave groups silently, and the ability to choose who can see you when you are online.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Xiaomi Officially Announces the Arrival of Mix Fold 2

Screenshot blocking will simply prevent people from taking screenshots of View Once messages, this will finally make this feature useful. It is currently being tested and will be rolling out to all the users soon. WhatsApp has been working on an option to let users hide their online status for some time now, but the feature to actually choose who can see you online and who cannot is also coming out.

Lastly, WhatsApp users will also be able to leave the groups silently without noticing all the other participants. This will surely make things less awkward for those who are always trying to stay away from the prying eyes. However, group admins will still be notified as to who has left the group.

Along with the three new privacy features,s WhatsApp has also started a campaign to educate users about the new features and its continued commitment to protecting users’ private conversations.”

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order