The Updated Steam App is Finally Here for All Mobile Users

For all PC gamers, Steam is the quintessential storefront that we have been using for the longest time possible. Despite all the good things about the platform, the one thing that always sucked was the mobile app that looked like it was developed in the stone age. Well, after putting the app's new interface through beta for a good chunk of time, the platform is finally rolling out the major refresh across every device.

The Steam Mobile App Finally Gets a Modern Makeover with Quality of Life Changes and Features

The company has completely revamped the new Steam Mobile app; this means you are getting a new framework, new design, and new features. Users will still be able to browse the store, use Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades. However, you now have QR code scanning for sign-ins, smarter notifications, customizable tabs, and a new Library view with remote downloads, which is one of the smartest inclusion.

You can look at all the features of the new Steam Mobile app below.

Two-factor authentication to ensure you’re the only one with access to your account

QR code sign in - Scan a QR code to sign into Steam instead of entering a password or…

Sign in confirmation - Confirm your regular Steam sign ins with simple “approve” or “deny”

Authorized Devices - Manage access to the devices your account has signed in

Easy access to the Store, Community, News, etc from wherever you are

Your Library with access to your game content, discussions, guides, support, and more

Remote download of games and updates on your PC, managed from your phone

Customizable Steam notifications: wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests, and more

Trade and Market confirmations – to ensure items don’t leave your account without your approval

An improved Store browsing experience for mobile screens

Support for using multiple Steam accounts in the app

Customizable tabs

For those interested, you can download the app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store,

The new Steam Mobile app also includes a QR code sign-in, something that we all are familiar with. The sign-in does rely on 2FA credentials stored on your phone and allows for easier sign-ins. If you want, you can still use the traditional sign-in methods, too.

The Steam Chat app is also getting updates, with Android devices receiving the update today and iOS in the future.

The company has also talked about how it is going to be bringing a QR sign to Steam Deck, adding new notification types, and bringing the Authorized Devices list to Steam Client and browser.