Menu
Company

The Updated Steam App is Finally Here for All Mobile Users

Furqan Shahid
Oct 13, 2022, 04:51 AM EDT
The Updated Steam App is Finally Here for All Mobile Users

For all PC gamers, Steam is the quintessential storefront that we have been using for the longest time possible. Despite all the good things about the platform, the one thing that always sucked was the mobile app that looked like it was developed in the stone age. Well, after putting the app's new interface through beta for a good chunk of time, the platform is finally rolling out the major refresh across every device.

The Steam Mobile App Finally Gets a Modern Makeover with Quality of Life Changes and Features

The company has completely revamped the new Steam Mobile app; this means you are getting a new framework, new design, and new features. Users will still be able to browse the store, use Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades. However, you now have QR code scanning for sign-ins, smarter notifications, customizable tabs, and a new Library view with remote downloads, which is one of the smartest inclusion.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Witchfire Dark Fantasy FPS Is Delayed to 2023 to Add Open World

You can look at all the features of the new Steam Mobile app below.

  • Two-factor authentication to ensure you’re the only one with access to your account
  • QR code sign in - Scan a QR code to sign into Steam instead of entering a password or…
  • Sign in confirmation - Confirm your regular Steam sign ins with simple “approve” or “deny”
  • Authorized Devices - Manage access to the devices your account has signed in
  • Easy access to the Store, Community, News, etc from wherever you are
  • Your Library with access to your game content, discussions, guides, support, and more
  • Remote download of games and updates on your PC, managed from your phone
  • Customizable Steam notifications: wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests, and more
  • Trade and Market confirmations – to ensure items don’t leave your account without your approval
  • An improved Store browsing experience for mobile screens
  • Support for using multiple Steam accounts in the app
  • Customizable tabs

For those interested, you can download the app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store,

The new Steam Mobile app also includes a QR code sign-in, something that we all are familiar with. The sign-in does rely on 2FA credentials stored on your phone and allows for easier sign-ins. If you want, you can still use the traditional sign-in methods, too.

The Steam Chat app is also getting updates, with Android devices receiving the update today and iOS in the future.

The company has also talked about how it is going to be bringing a QR sign to Steam Deck, adding new notification types, and bringing the Authorized Devices list to Steam Client and browser.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order