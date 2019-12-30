The Talos Principle Is Available For Free On The Epic Games Store

The first person puzzle game The Talos Principle is available for free for a limited time only.

The game developed by Croteam can be downloaded for free from the Epic Games Store. This offer will only be available today, as confirmed on the store itself.

The Talos Principle features a lot of immersive puzzles, a very interesting setting and a story that explores themes like civilization and technology.

As if awakening from a deep sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of ancient ruins and advanced technology. Tasked by your creator with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles, you must decide whether to have faith or to ask the difficult questions: Who are you? What is your purpose? And what are you going to do about it? Overcome more than 120 immersive puzzles in a stunning world.

Divert drones, manipulate laser beams and even replicate time to prove your worth -- or to find a way out.

Explore a story about humanity, technology and civilization. Uncover clues, devise theories, and make up your own mind.

Choose your own path through the game’s non-linear world, solving puzzles your way.

But remember: choices have consequences and somebody’s always watching you.

The Talos Principle is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.