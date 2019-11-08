The Stretchers is a Surprise New Game from Nintendo and the Makers of Little Nightmares

Surprise, a previously-unannounced Nintendo game just dropped on the Switch! The new game is The Stretchers, and while Nintendo themselves didn’t develop it, there’s still reason to be excited, as the game is the work of Tarsier Studios who also did the excellent horror-platformer Little Nightmares. The Stretchers is a very different beast though – a lighthearted co-op action romp about loading people on stretchers and reckless ambulance driving. Check out the trailer, below.

So yeah, silly stuff, but I get a bit of an Overcooked vibe from the game, which is definitely a good thing! Here’s the official description, courtesy of Nintendo:

The world has a bad case of the Dizzies—residents dizzied by Captain Brains—and only you can rescue them! Work with a friend in co-op or skillfully control two medics on your own to overcome the physics-based puzzles of each madcap mission. Either way, how you go about it is totally up to you, whether you work together to transport many Dizzies at once on a stretcher or work in parallel by splitting up dragging the Dizzies to the ambulance one by one. As you play and replay missions, you’ll complete bonus objectives and uncover hidden collectibles with hilarious results! You’ll also unlock additional hats, costume colors, and furniture for your home base by exploring mission areas and the world map. When you receive a distress call, don’t be afraid to get curious and experiment. You never know what hilarity will ensue, whether it’s the laugh-out-loud writing or yet another unexpected slapstick situation. But don’t let the levity distract you from your ultimate mission: to stop the evil mastermind Captain Brains and the spread of his chaotic Dizzies!

The Stretchers is out on Nintendo Switch right now.