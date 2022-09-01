The Sony Xperia 5 IV Might Be the Most Underrated Phone of the Year

Sony is a company that knows how to deliver and when to deliver; we all know Sony for delivering some stellar products throughout the year, and well, things have only started to get better for the company. We all know that their headphone, TV, and console division has always been excellent but Sony's smartphone market has never managed to take off on the same level as their other ventures but that does not mean that the company is going to fold. Sony has just released the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the latest flagship phone that packs everything that you could want from a flagship and more.
Now, the Sony Xperia 5 IV in the hindsight looks like any other smartphone that is available in the market but Sony has made sure that it is providing everything and more to the consumers. If you want the complete smartphone.
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is the Flagship for Those Who Want to Get Something Different
The design on the Sony Xperia 5 IV is modest at best, you are not going to look at something that is drastically different from the previous phones. You still are getting a rectangular body with rounded edges. You even have a 3.5mm jack and I adore Sony for that.
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is rated both for IP65/IP68 rating and when asked why the phone comes with a rating, Sony replied that other brands only test for one, whereas Sony decides to test for both.
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is going to ship with a 6.1-inch display and has a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but this time around, you are looking at FHD+ resolution and have a better real-time HDR drive, as well as increased brightness.
As far as the cameras are concerned, Sony has decided to go its way -- rather than doing what Samsung and other companies are doing. the Sony Xperia 5 IV features 16mm, 24mm, and 60mm rear cameras and all of them are 12-megapixel sensors. The front camera is a 12-megapixel camera. However, Sony has ensured that the camera system does bring a number of enhancements.
- 120fps readout
- Zeiss coating
- High-speed eye autofocus (all lenses)
- Object tracking (photo and video)
- 60fps autofocus and autoexposure (all lenses)
- 20fps burst photos in HDR
- A shutter button
- 4K 120fps with up to 5x slow-mo (all lenses)
- Wide dynamic range for video
- Hybrid image stabilization
You can go ahead and look at the specs below.
|
Display
|
6.1-inch HDR OLED FHD+
120Hz display
21:9 aspect ratio
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
RAM
|
8GB
|
Storage
|
128GB
microSDXC support (up to 1TB)
|
Power
|
5,000mAh battery
30W wired charging (30 min 50% charge)
Wireless charging
Battery share
|
Cameras
|
Rear:
- 16mm, 12MP, 1/.25-inch, ƒ/2.2
- 24mm, 12MP, 1/1.7-inch, ƒ/1.7, 1.8um OIS
- 60mm, 12MP, 1/3.5-inch, ƒ/2.4, OIS
120fps readout
Front:
4K HDR video from the front cam
|
Audio
|
3.5mm headphone jack
Full-stage stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
Hi-Res audio
DSEE Ultimate
LDAC support
360 Reality Audio Upmix
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth LE Audio
5G support
|
Dimensions
|
156 x 67 x 8.2mm, 172g
|
Software
|
Android 12
|
Colors
|
Black, Green, and Ecru White
|
Durability
|
IP65/IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Looking at the overall device audio prowess of the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the company has decided not to hold back and has developed new speakers that are housed in a special enclosure that can dampen unwanted vibration, offering clearer sound. You are getting two speakers on the front, creating full-stage stereo sound. You are also getting Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio Upmix.
You can also expect high-resolution audio through both wired and wireless connections. For wireless, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is going to deliver LDAC, DSEE, and Bluetooth LE Audio.
Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Sony believes that the chipset is more than enough to run all the features on the device. The phone is going to launch with Android 13 with three years of security updates and two major updates and while that is not the best way, the phone definitely has a lot of other aspects to offer.
Sadly, Sony did not provide a specific release date but the phone is coming out by the end of this month. You will be able to pick this up in Black, Green, and Ecru White, the phone is going to launch at £949 (~$1,103) in the UK with pricing in the US and other countries coming soon. In the UK, the phone will also be bundled with Sony’s new LinkBuds S.
