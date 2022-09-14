Menu
The Sims 4 Finally Going Free-To-Play, Current Owners and EA Play Members Get Some DLC

Nathan Birch
Sep 14, 2022, 13:40 PM EDT
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is coming up on a decade old and is still going strong, and yet, despite the game’s heavy live-service focus and myriad of expansions, it still hasn’t gone free-to-play like many others of its ilk have. Well, that changes soon, as EA has announced The Sims 4 base game will be free starting in October.

"We’ve welcomed millions of players to The Sims and watched in awe as they unleashed their imaginations, discovered and connected with ideas, experiences and versions of themselves, both in-game and real life. Our community has continued to inspire us with the billions of unique Sims they’ve created, the countless stories they’ve told, and the remarkable builds they've designed.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
KOEI TECMO Partners with EA to Make the Next Great Hunting Game

We’re excited to continue to welcome in more players than ever to create new stories, and explore without boundaries. The Sims has always been about celebrating new ways to play and offers so many possibilities to discover. Beginning in October, The Sims 4 base game will be available to all new players to download for free on PC via EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems. With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future."

Those who have already paid for The Sims 4 will get the Desert Luxe Kit, which includes some Southwestern-themed outdoor items. EA Play members will get access to the Get To Work Expansion, and EA Play Pro members will also get the Toddler Stuff Pack.

The Sims goes free-to-play on October 18. On the same day, EA will stream the Behind The Sims Summit, which should offer news on future updates and DLC coming to the game.

