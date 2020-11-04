Segway is offering the Ninebot ES2 electric kick scooter for a low price of just $399 today, saving you $189 instantly.

Pay Just $399 for the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter

We absolutely love tech. If it's tech on wheels, we love it and highlight it for our readers as well. Right now, the wonderful Segway Ninebot E2 electric kick scooter is a steal of a deal for just $399. It features great range, great battery life, connects to your phone via Bluetooth and so much more.

Right off the bat, the ES2 features a range of 15 miles, which is more than enough for small commutes on a daily basis. With a top speed of 15 miles per hour, you can rest assured that you will reach your destination in a speedy fashion. And surprisingly, the electric scooter is pretty light, weighing in at just 27.6lbs, or 12.5kg.

Ride Faster & Further: With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 27.6 lbs (12.5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensures an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1ft.

This scooter features built-in Bluetooth technology, allowing it to work with your smartphone, ensuring that the scooter stays up to date and performs zippy on a day to day basis.

