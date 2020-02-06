The Seagate BarraCuda 6 TB HDD is just $109.99 on Amazon!

The Seagate BarraCuda 6 TB HDD is currently on sale at Amazon, and this sale takes 35% off the initial price of $169.99, making this drive cost $109.99. The lowered price tag makes this large HDD worth every penny, along with the lower price tag this HDD also offers a vast number of features.

This reliable HDD is part of the cost-effective Barracuda drives and will improve the efficiency of data processing and retrieval. Improved efficiency provides instant access to data, which means faster game load times, quicker open rates for applications, and speedy file transfers. These drives also use the SATA interface, which is perfect as an upgrade for any computer, with a sustained transfer rate OD (MB/s): 185 MB/s.

Dynamic Versatility Barracuda hard drives provide a cost-effective way to upgrade the performance of your computer.

Superior Capacity These drives lead the market with the broadest range of storage options available. The Barracuda series of drives offer a large variety of drives from 1 TB to 8 TB variants.

Unrivaled Legacy Built on proven reliability and innovation, these drives are available in a mix of capacity and price point options to fit any budget.

Proven Durability Barracuda drives have a twenty-year history of delivering reliability. These drives also have an included two-year limited warranty.



Multi-Tier Caching Technology MTC Technology takes your PC to new performance levels so you can load applications and files faster than ever before.

Data Recovery Get access to a global team of recovery experts when you purchase BarraCuda drives.



The Barracuda lineup of HDDs is currently on sale at Amazon, and the 1 TB model is presently on sale, taking 11% off the initial price, which makes this drive cost just $39.99. The 2 TB model is currently priced at $49.99, while the 3 TB model isn't on sale and keeps the initial price of $73.99. The 4 TB model has 5% off the list price, which makes this drive cost just $89.99, The 6 TB model is the drive which is the most heavily discounted, being discounted by 35% off the list price making this drive cost just $109.99. The 8 TB model of this HDD is unavailable on Amazon.