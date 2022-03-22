The Realme GT Neo 3 Brings 150W Charging to the Masses

It has not been long since OnePlus and Realme announced to offer 150W charging and while a lot of us might think that charging speed this fast is useless, it still is an important factor to keep in mind whenever you are about to choose a new phone. Now, Realme has launched the Realme GT 3 in China and yes, it does bring 150W charging speed.

The Realme GT Neo 3 promises to charge the 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in just 5 minutes. However, the company decided to keep the charging time for 100% under the wraps.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is Impressively Fast When it Comes to Charging Speeds

Additionally, Realme has also mentioned that the phone's battery health does not suffer when charging at 150W. However, being specific, the manufacturer has mentioned that the Realme GT Neo 3 manages to maintain at least 80% battery health after 1,600 charging cycles, which is equivalent to around 4 years. This actually is impressive, considering how most people upgrade their phones after 2 years or even less.

For those interested in more, the Realme GT Neo 3 brings upper mid-range specs including a Mediatek DImensity 8100 chipset as well as a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an OLED panel.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is also equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera that has optical image stabilization. You are also getting an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, too. On the front, you are getting a 16-megapixel center-mounted punch-hole camera.

The phone also brings 360-degree NFC support, 5G+5G dual SIM functionality, dual stereo speakers, Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12, and an in-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring functionality.

For those wondering, the GT Neo 3 150W charging variant is now available in China for 2,699 yuan or $429 for the 8/256GB variant. If you want to level up, you can go for the 12/256GB variant for 2,899 yuan or $456. Realme is also selling the GT Neo 3 with 80W charging that starts at 1,999 yuan or $314 for the 6/128GB option.

Whatever the case might be, you can get your hands on the GT Neo 3 in blue with white racing stripes, in white with black racing stripes, or in all-black, if you do not want to go all out on the color.