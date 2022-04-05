The Quarry Delivers Blood and Strong Until Dawn Vibes in its First 30 Minutes

Last month Supermassive Games unveiled The Quarry, their upcoming full-price choice-driven horror game that stands apart from The Dark Pictures Anthology (it’s being published by 2K Games rather than Bandai Namco). A lot of folks got strong Until Dawn vibes from The Quarry’s debut trailer, and it seems those feelings were well-founded. IGN has published the first half-hour of The Quarry, and it does indeed feel very much like Until Dawn, right down to the return of the cinematic camera angles (the most recent Dark Pictures game actually featured a free camera). You can check out the first half-hour of The Quarry for yourself, below.

Looks like a cheesy good time! Need to know more? Here are The Quarry’s key features:

Your Story, Their Fate - Will you dare to check what's behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.

A Stunning Cinematic Experience - Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett's Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.

Enjoy The Fright With Friends - Place your faith in up to seven friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions.

Customize Your Experience - Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements let players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!

The Quarry stalks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 10.