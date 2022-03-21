The Quarry Can Be Played Like a Movie, Says Dev; PC Specs Are Out

Supermassive Games announced The Quarry, a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, last week. Speaking to Gamesradar, Game Director Will Byles revealed that the developers have added options to make it more appealing to non-gamers and streamers.

The idea is that gamers and non-gamers can enjoy The Quarry. You can play, or your grandparents can play, and by turning all of the extra settings off, you've ultimately got a movie. And then you can then decide what sort of movie you want it to be: you can make a happy ending movie, you can make it a really bleak ending movie, and you can choose my own favourite, which is the gore fest movie. That goes down a fairly dark path. You can also go into the characters and map out their characteristics: this person's fairly grumpy, they're argumentative, and they're clumsy, they're this and they're that. Then you just hit play and see how it plays out. There's a whole lot of stuff like that, a lot of which leads into where streamers are concerned. We're going to add some DLC later in the cycle too that will, again, allow streamers to tailor their games for their audiences.

Byles also talked about the portrayal of nine main characters featured in The Quarry.

We're really careful not to add our own morality. It's really important that we don't impress our beliefs on an entire audience, and I think that's a harder thing to do in the current era. Otherwise you're tainting their choices. Those choices can be really hard, and they should be really hard. With each character, we've added two arcs – there's the very selfish arc and a selfless arc. Neither will win or lose, it's more: 'okay, do what you want to do, it's your call.' Through this, one weird thing we've found is that people can disassociate a little in these moments. They say: 'yeah, that wasn't me that did that, that was her'. So, basically, you can set up people's characters and then allow the player to make moral choices with a degree of impunity. There's some weird psychological stuff that we're gradually discovering coming out of these games.

The summer camp slasher adventure game will be available starting June 10th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

The PC requirements for The Quarry have been detailed, too. Check them out below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD FX-8350 \ Intel i5-3570 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470 Storage: 50 GB available space

