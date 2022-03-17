The Quarry is Supermassive Games’ New Standalone Summer Camp Slasher Adventure

The existence of the game leaked last month, but today 2K and Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology) officially unveiled The Quarry. While it’s a new game apart from the Dark Pictures series, The Quarry is still very much in Supermassive’s choice-driven horror adventure wheelhouse. Also, while the Dark Pictures games have begun exploring some more unique subject matter, The Quarry is once again embracing the old-school 80s horror tropes – it takes place at an abandoned summer camp full of party-hungry teens who are no doubt going to meet some horrible fates. You can check out the first trailer for The Quarry, below.

I’m sure some will question why The Quarry isn’t just another Dark Pictures games, but I’m guessing it’s largely a question of budget. Based on that fairly impressive cast list (David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, Ted Raimi, and more) it seems like 2K is likely spending a lot more on The Quarry than Bandai Namco spends on the Dark Pictures games. In terms of scope, perhaps this is the true successor to Until Dawn fans have been waiting for. Need to know more? Here are The Quarry’s key features:

Your Story, Their Fate - Will you dare to check what's behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.

A Stunning Cinematic Experience - Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett's Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.

Enjoy The Fright With Friends - Place your faith in up to seven friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions.

Customize Your Experience - Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements let players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!

The Quarry stalks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 10.