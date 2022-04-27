The Quarry Director Promises 186 Endings and “Massively Varied” Stories

Developer Supermassive Games have been doing the choice-driven horror thing for a while now, but it sounds like their upcoming full-price standalone game The Quarry will push things to a new level. In a recent interview with IGN, The Quarry director Will Byles reveals the game has a 1000-page script (or the length of about 10 movie scripts) with well over 100 different possible endings for its characters.

Director of The Quarry and Until Dawn, Will Byles from Supermassive Games, tells us how exactly you go about writing a story with 186 unique endings and how the choices you make along the way impact everything. pic.twitter.com/mAIwJ81FrC — IGN (@IGN) April 27, 2022

There are nine different characters you play and each one of those characters has their own story. You'll be making choices for them [...] -- big choices, they might end up dead, small choices where you might affect a relationship quite significantly, and of course, those have to intertwine. Those stories, as you branch through, go wide and then they start to come in again. It's kind of like the story itself is the variation, not always just the end point. We've worked out 186 different endings for the characters. Not just alive or dead, but a whole variation of things that can happen to them. The stories they can have on the way through are massively varied.

Of course, as always with Supermassive titles, you can save all the characters if you’re clever enough, but where’s the fun in that? Need to know more? Here are The Quarry’s key features:

Your Story, Their Fate - Will you dare to check what's behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.

- Will you dare to check what's behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale. A Stunning Cinematic Experience - Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.

- Cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride. Enjoy The Fright with Friends - Place your faith in up to seven friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions.

- Place your faith in up to seven friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions. Customize Your Experience - Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements let players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!

The Quarry stalks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on June 10.