The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is among the Nintendo Switch's best-looking games, but it can never look as great as it can on PC via the Cemu emulator with the right mods installed.

A few hours ago, Digital Dreams shared a mindblowing 8K video that shows the latest entry in the Zelda series running with tons of visual enhancements, including ReShade ray tracing powered by the Pascal Gilcher RayTraced Global Illumination shader.

It will definitely take a very long time to see The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or any other Nintendo game look this great on a console, but it may not take all that long to see Switch games run at higher resolutions and with other visual improvements. A new Nintendo Switch revision featuring NVIDIA DLSS support and improved display is rumored to be in the work, bringing 4K resolution support for the first time on a Nintendo console.

Aula has firmware support some Realtek chip that advertises itself as a "4K UHD multimedia SoC", too, hence my belief it's 4K. That chip might be inside a new dock and not inside the tablet, though, there's no way to tell from the firmware code yet. Checked my previous discussions with hexkyz, the upgraded tablet display is an OLED screen. Probably not higher resolution on tablet itself, so I guess the 4k realtek chip is more likely to be new dock than I thought it was.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide.