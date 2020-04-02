The Last of Us Part II Screens Showcase New Characters, Locales, and Joel’s Guitar Skills

The Last of Us Part II has been delayed yet again due to “logistic” issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, no new release date has been provided for the game – hopefully it arrives sometime this summer, but that’s contingent on a lot of things. Needless to say, there are a lot of disappointed Naughty Dog fans out there today.

Well, it doesn’t make up for the delay, but Sony has released a batch of new The Last of Us Part II screens to ease the pain just a touch. These are some of the most revealing shots we’ve seen yet, as we get a look at some new characters, impressive wide-open vistas, and a few snippets of some no-doubt very dramatic scenes. Also, it seems Joel has been keeping up his guitar skills – although in previous TLOU2 trailers and art, it’s been Ellie playing that guitar. Hmmmm. Check out the full collection of new screens below (click on each image for full resolution).

The Last of Us Part II and Iron-Man VR Have Been Delayed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19





























Looking very impressive. Although, maybe it’s for the best The Last of Us Part II isn’t coming out right now – I’m not sure we can all deal with this much apocalyptic heaviness right now. Haven’t been keeping up with TLOU2? Here’s the official description:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last of Us Part II is coming to PS4…sometime.