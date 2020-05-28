The Last of Us Part II File Size Revealed and It’s Not Quite as Big as Previously Thought

Major AAA games have been rapidly increasing in size in recent years, with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and live-service games like Destiny 2: Shadowkeep clocking in at over 100 GB. Initially, it seemed like Naughty Dog and Sony’s The Last of Us Part II would be joining the same club, as the game’s store page states 100 GB will be required, but it seems like that's probably just an estimate.

Early The Last of Us Part II copies are already in some people’s hands, and a user on Reddit shared the following image…

So, the game isn’t quite 100 GB, which makes sense as it will likely be relatively linear experience, but 78.3 GB is still significantly bigger than any past Naughty Dog titles (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was 48 GB, while The Last of Remastered was 44 GB). So yeah, as we saw in yesterday's new footage, this is definitely going to be Naughty Dog’s most detailed effort yet. Speaking of which, the studio has also released a new video detailing some of the incredible attention to detail you can expect from TLOU2’s characters and environments. Check it out below.

Somehow haven’t been keeping up with The Last of Us Part II? Check out Wccftech’s guide to the game and the following official story synopsis:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last of Us Part II finally arrives on PS4 on June 19.