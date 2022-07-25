Menu
Company

The Last of Us Part I for PC Launching “Very Soon” After PS5 Version Says Naughty Dog Dev

Nathan Birch
Jul 25, 2022
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I arrives on PS5 in early September, but Sony has promised the remake is also “in development for PC,” so how long will those looking to play on that platform have to wait? Sony has brought an increasing number of their first-party titles to PC, but typically, fans have had to wait at least a year (usually longer) for a port. That said, given Sony confirmed PC development right from the get-go, could the wait for a port of TLOU Part I be shorter?

It seems that may be the case, at least according to Jonathan Benainous, who was the lead environmental texture artist on Naughty Dog’s remake.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
The Last of Us Part 1 Comparison Video Highlights Vastly Improved Facial Animations and More Complex Visuals

Of course, we don’t know what “very soon” means exactly. Six months? Three months? Even less? But it certainly sounds like it won’t be the typical year-plus wait for The Last of Us Part I on PC.

Haven’t been keeping up with The Last of Us Part I? Screenshots and video of the game recently leaked, but that was soon eclipsed by a lengthy official video showing the remake in action. Here’s the game’s official description…

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of The Last of US, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete  The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever."

The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PS5 on September 2. A PC release date has yet to be revealed.

Products mentioned in this post

The Last of Us Part I
USD 70

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order