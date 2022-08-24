Menu
The Last of Us Part I Launch Trailer Shows Off Impressive Visuals and Fluid Action

Nathan Birch
Aug 24, 2022
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I launches on PS5 in just a bit over a week, and Sony and Naughty Dog have dropped a launch trailer that provides one of our best looks at the remake yet. Obviously, this new version of TLOU is a big step up in terms of visual fidelity, but this new trailer also focuses heavily on action, which looks more fluid, dynamic (and scary) than before. You can check out The Last of Us Part I launch trailer, below.

PlayStation VR2 Confirmed to be Launching in Early 2023

Looking good! The debate will likely go on forever about whether this remake was “necessary” or the best use of Naughty Dog’s resources, but I’m not going to complain about an even better version of one of the best games of all time. Haven’t been keeping up with The Last of Us Part I? Here’s the official description

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of The Last of US, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete  The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever."

  • All-new experience - A total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Feel immersed in improved environmental storytelling, effects, facial animations, and enhanced exploration and combat.
  • Rebuilt for the PlayStation 5 - Rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine technology with advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features and more.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PS5 on September 2. A PC release date has yet to be revealed.

