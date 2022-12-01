The Last of Us HBO Posters Show Off the Full Cast, Including Tommy, Tess, Sarah, and More

The Last of Us series debuts on HBO in just over a month, and yet, we’ve still seen precious little of the series. While we have received a trailer mainly focused on Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the rest of the cast has largely remained in the shadows.

Well, a fresh peek at a number of favorite The Last of Us characters has now been provided via a series of promo images. These images include a first good look at Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Lamar Johnson as Henry, and Keivonn Woodward as Sam. We also get another look at Anna Torv as Tess, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Nico Parker as Sarah, and more. Interestingly, Frank also gets a poster, implying his role has been expanded (he was only briefly seen – mostly as a corpse – in the game).

Some details about some of the new characters being added to the series are also known. Melanie Lynskey will be a “ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement” in Kansas City and Graham Greene and Elaine Miles will play a survivalist couple in Wyoming. Original Joel and Ellie actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will also have some sort of cameo in the show.

Haven’t been keeping up with The Last of Us HBO series? Filmed in Alberta, Canada, the show is being headed up by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). Here’s the official description…

“The Last of Us series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) will star as Joel and Ellie. Also joining the cast are Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s younger brother Tommy, Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us video games, The Flight Attendant) as resistance leader Marlene; and Anna Torv (Fringe) as Tess, a smuggler and fellow hardened survivor.

The series will guest star Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Sarah, Joel’s 14-year old daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Frank and Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town; Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley, an orphan in Boston; and Jeffrey Pierce (The Last of Us video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. Lamar Johnson guest stars as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance. Graham Greene guest stars as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence, a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.”

The Last of Us series will be available via HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023.