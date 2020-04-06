iPhone and iPad users will be delighted to learn that Stick Fight is currently free to download. Let the insanity begin!

Download Stick Fight: The Game Mobile for iPhone and iPad Absolutely Free Today

The 3D graphics might blow you away on a daily basis, but it's a good idea to step back from it all and indulge in some wicked 2D action. That's what Stick Fight is all about, and currently it's free to download as well, for a limited time only.

This Apple Watch App Can Detect if Your Body is Fighting a Virus

You are a simple line-drawn person with a bunch of weapons at your disposal, and all you have to do is be the last man standing in the game. There are multiple weapons to choose from and the controls are as vanilla as it gets. There are controls for moving around, jumping and triggering the weapon at hand. In fact, the controls are so easy that you will get used to them in a matter of minutes. I was blasting my way through and came out victorious without a single fall.

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile is an official stick-fighting game on mobile. Join the hilarious brawler, Stick Fight: The Game Mobile, which is a physics-based couch/online fighting game where you battle it out as the iconic stick figures from the golden age of the internet.

According to the game's description, there are 100 maps in total and you can make your own too if you like. You can play with up to three friends at a time making this the ultimate stay-at-home game to play if you have nothing but your iPhone or iPad at your disposal.

I'm going to quit with the babbling right now and just ask you to download Stick Fight right now on your iPhone and iPad. It's fun, it's addictive, it's multiplayer, and it's free. Does it get better than this? Obviously not.

Download Stick Fight: The Game Mobile for iOS [App Store link]