The Galaxy A73 Brings Powerful Internals at a More Attainable Price

The last phone to launch today is the latest Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, this is the highest-end phone at the moment in the Galaxy A lineup. The phone does bring a number of improvements and for those who are always looking for more, this is the way to go as the phone is not going to disappoint.

The Galaxy A73 is Samsung's Best Mid-Range Device in the Galaxy A Lineup

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP67 protection is also there, but the overall design does not change a lot, to begin with.

The Galaxy A53 is the Latest Premium Mid-Range King

For the chip, Samsung has decided to stick with the Snapdragon 778G and the Galaxy A73 will be available in 6/8 GB RAM configuration and 128/256 GB storage configuration. You are also getting up to 1TB of microSD card support but sadly, the headphone jack is not there.

The biggest change that the Galaxy A73 5G comes with is the fact that Samsung is using a better camera, this time around, you are getting the 108-megapixel as a primary camera, you are also getting a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel depth camera with a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you have a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Galaxy A73 is going to ship with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 out of the box. As with the other devices, Samsung has promised 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

For those wondering, the phone will be going on sale in select markets starting April 22nd, later this year.