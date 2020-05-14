The Elder Scrolls: Blades Exits Early Access, Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda’s free-to-play mobile take on their epic RPG franchise, is finally leaving early access with its latest update. In addition to that, as was promised quite some time ago, the game is now finally available on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out a quick Switch trailer for The Elder Scrolls: Blades, below.

For those unfamiliar, The Elder Scrolls: Online is a simplified take on the franchise, featuring mostly-linear level design and a focus on hacking at enemies using the touchscreen (or motion controls on the Switch) and collecting loot to build up your character. Unsurprisingly, the initial reaction to the game was pretty negative, but Bethesda has improved the game via numerous updates, and it currently has a respectable 4.6 out of 5 rating on the iOS App Store.

The Switch version of The Elder Scrolls: Blades will feature crossplay and cross-progression, allowing you to start a game on your iOS or Android device and continue it on the Switch. While the game is free-to-play, a $15 “Quick-Start Edition,” which includes 30,000 Gold, 2,000 Gems, and various other goodies is available to purchase.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades version 1.7 also includes the following new features:

Challenge the Grand Champion and go on all-new quests – Update 1.7 introduces six never-before-seen quests, including a new questline that plays in the same style as Blades’ PvP Arena mode, challenging players to battle through a gauntlet of progressively stronger opponents leading up to the Grand Champion.

– Update 1.7 introduces six never-before-seen quests, including a new questline that plays in the same style as Blades’ PvP Arena mode, challenging players to battle through a gauntlet of progressively stronger opponents leading up to the Grand Champion. Arena Rewards and Guild Leaderboards – Update 1.7 resets the PvP leaderboards and will reward additional prizes like Gems, Health Potions, and Chests to players based on the Arena they’ve reached – as well as a unique helm for top-ranked players.

– Update 1.7 resets the PvP leaderboards and will reward additional prizes like Gems, Health Potions, and Chests to players based on the Arena they’ve reached – as well as a unique helm for top-ranked players. Celebrate Blades out of Early Access with a free gift – As a special thank you, a brand-new decoration is now available for free for Early Access players, just by logging in.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is available now on iOS and Android mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch.