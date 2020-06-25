The Almost Gone Lauches Today – A Magical Diorama to Hidden Depths

The Almost Gone is a game I was able to check out at last year's Gamescom. While I didn't write about it at the time due to other titles sadly taking priority, it's something that stuck with me. It's a game that uses something as simple in design as a diorama and translates it to the PC, Switch and your phone.

However, it's more than just something nice to look through. This is a mystery presented in a completely different way, a story that wants to touch on deeper elements. It wants to reveal the story of what happened to a particular group of people and it wants to make you think.

Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards. Each new revelation takes you that one step closer to understanding, and to the people and places that surrounded you, in your all too short life.

Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home? Experience an emotional and immersive story written by award-winning author Joost Vandecasteele

Explore every nook and cranny of each beautifully rendered diorama

Play through five compelling chapters, with each revealing more secrets and twists that will lead you to the truth

From an unassuming sitting room, to a tent in a forest, from a police car in a tree to an abandoned hospital, a hauntingly different suburbia is yours to discover

The Almost Gone is out now on the PC via Steam, the Nintendo Switch and on mobile.