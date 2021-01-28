Telegram Now Lets You Import your WhatsApp Chats

The war between Telegram and WhatsApp is growing, as the WhatsApp users continue to leave the service after the company's latest privacy policy change. Despite WhatsApp delaying the rollout, people continue to leave. This exodus has given the room for the competitive services of Telegram to grow, even more, seeing a boost in their user-base. Telegram introduced a new feature that will allow you to import your WhatsApp chats over to Telegram; this is another feature that can easily tip anyone who's still unsure if they want to switch over to Telegram.

For those wondering, the feature is available on both iOS and Android, and if you are still on the fence, well, now you have a reason to shift over to Telegram because all your chats can come with you.

WhatsApp Web and Desktop Now Requires Biometric Authentication for Device Linking

Telegram Gives Everyone Another Reason to Leave WhatsApp

Initially, the company launched the transfer service only for iOS in their 7.4 version of the app. However, the feature is now available for Android, as well, and doing so is super-simple and straightforward.

Importing your chats over to Telegram is super simple; you will need to have both apps' latest version. Once that is sorted, you can follow the steps below that will start importing your chats.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the chat that you want to export.

Go to the contact info menu and select "Export chat".

You will then see an option that asks if you want to do it with the media or without the media; simply choose your preferred option.

You can now choose Telegram from the sharing menu and select the contact you want to assign the imported chat to.

You will now get to see a prompt to import messages, simply select "Import".

This is the whole process, and it takes a few minutes, and you are done with it. The time it takes also depends on the number of messages you have with the specific contact and whether you are importing with media or without media.

While this seems like a great idea for switching over to Telegram, we are not sure if it will be the final push people need. I am still using WhatsApp, as are many of my contacts, and I see no reason for anyone to shift at the time of writing. Let us know if this is enough to sway your decision.