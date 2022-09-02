Menu
Telegram Could Soon Let You Protect Your Account by Linking it to Your Email

Furqan Shahid
Sep 2, 2022
Based on the latest tip, Telegram is apparently working on a new feature that will help users protect their accounts. The upcoming feature is going to let you link up your account to an email ID and Telegram will use it for verification every time you are logging in on a new device.

Although Telegram has decided not to share any details officially, we have the tip coming from the app developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi who has managed to grab a couple of screenshots that show the in-development feature.

Telegram Wants to Secure User Accounts Even Further By Letting Them Login Using Emails

You can see in the attached tweets the new feature will give users the option to add an email ID to "protect your account." The feature will also include a Sign in with Google option for those who use a Gmail account.

Paluzzi has also shared another screenshot that reveals that the feature is going to appear in the Privacy and Security settings in the Telegram app and by tapping on it, it will show a pop-up that will say,  “This email address will be used every time you log into your Telegram account from a new device.“ In addition to that, a Change Email button will also be up that will let users connect their Telegram profile to a different email address.

Currently, Telegram does offer a two-step verification feature that lets users protect their accounts. It lets you secure your account with an additional password and you have to use that password to access the app on a new device. However, since this feature uses a pre-defined static password, it is not as secure as the feature in which you have to verify the login through email.

Order