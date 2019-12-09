Tekken 7 Adding Sumo Wrestler Favorite Ganryu and New Muay Thai Fighter Fahkumram

Yesterday was a big day for fighting game fans, as Bandai Namco held the Tekken World Tour Finals and revealed a couple new characters for Tekken 7. The new fighter long-time fans will no-doubt be most excited about is Ganryu, the sumo wrestler who’s been a staple of the series since the very beginning. Ganryu has undergone some pretty major changes this time around – he’s aged a lot, and his traditional, simple sumo outfit has been replaced with a much more elaborate costume. Check him out in action, below.

Meanwhile, Leroy Smith, the new character announced back in August, has received a new trailer. Leroy is a Wing Chun master, and looks to bring a little hip-hop swagger to the ring as he hits the tournament in search of revenge. Check out his moves, below.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot New System Trailer Shows Combat, Auxiliary Systems And More

Finally, we have another all-new character, Fahkumram. Not much is known about this guy at this point, other than the fact that he’s a Muay Thai master and “ready to enter the ring to fight for his family's freedom.” Of course, the main thing people have picked up on is that he looks a lot like a tatted-up version of Street Fighter’s Sagat. Here’s his trailer.

Ganryu, Leroy Smith, and Fahkumram are all available as part of Tekken 7’s Season 3 Pass, which includes four additional fighters (the three already mentioned, as well as the already-released Zafina), new stages, moves, gameplay features, character customization items, and more. The Tekken 3 Season 3 Pass will set you back $25.

Tekken 7 is out now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Ganryu and Leroy Smith will be available to download tomorrow (December 10). Fahkumram will launch sometime in early 2020. What do you think of the newly-revealed characters? Ganryu was always a favorite and Fahkumram looks pretty badass, so I look forward to trying them both out.