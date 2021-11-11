TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory, First RGB DDR5 Verified by All Major Motherboard Makers

In a time where LED & RGB lighting technology is rampant in several PC builds, from gamers to enthusiasts, TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE series is a leader in the compatibility of their RGB DDR5 Gaming memory, and is now currently verified by five of the top motherboard manufacturers when it comes to working fluently with each company's lighting control software platforms. This new development places TEAMGROUP high on the list for consumers' demands for DDR5 RGB memory options.

RGB lighting effects have become critical in the DDR4 generation for gaming products; therefore, many motherboard manufacturers now have unique lighting control software that has increasingly matured with various components and peripherals. The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 gaming memory has been verified compatible by five major motherboard manufacturers: ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI. Gamers simply have to download the manufacturers’ lighting control software to customize unique lighting effects.

With DDR5's changes when it comes to RGB signal control, consumers have recognized the change between the previous DDR4 generation of RGB control to the newer DDR5 controls. DDR5 RGB MCU signals are actually transferred through the SPD hub section. Every IC sending a signal through the hub sends its own individual and "unique device ID," thus allowing to limit the amount of risk of failure from similar signals passing through each other at the same times with identical device IDs.

While initial DDR5 memory kits would have their ups and downs, the new standard does bring a huge increase in memory bandwidth (at the cost of latency). With JEDEC specs starting at 4800 & going up with gaming and overclocking-ready kits, prices will differ. Leaked benchmarks of Intel's Alder Lake CPUs have shown that the new chips will only benefit from high-speed memory kits as the performance difference between existing DDR4 and entry-level DDR5 memory could either be the same or in some cases, worse.

If you are currently utilizing the DDR5 style of RGB memory units, TEAMGROUP recommends "downloading the latest version of lighting control software," especially if you are looking for a "unique RGB lighting" experience, especially when choosing the company's top of the line T-FORCE DELTA DDR5 memory.