TeamGroup has just announced the launch of its QX 2.5" SSD which it refers to as the industry's first and largest consumer-grade SSD to date. The QX series SSD features insane amounts of SSD storage space at an extreme price point.

TeamGroup's QX 2.5" SSD Comes With 15.3 TB of Storage Capacity For $3990 US

The TeamGroup QX 2.5" SSD comes in a single capacity model featuring 15.3 TB of storage space. The drive features the latest 3D QLC flash memory and is rated for 2560 TBW (writes). It is the 1st consumer-grade drive to feature a capacity of this size and as such, it also comes with a massive asking price of $3990 US which is the same pricing as the AMD flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU.

According to Teamgroup, its QX 2.5" SSD comes with smart dual cache including SLC caching and DRAM cache buffer, delivering reads and writes speeds of 560 MB/s and 480 MB/s, respectively in the Crystal Disk Mark benchmark test. The drive is backed by a 3-year warranty and comes with a nice brushed metallic livery over the SSD casing. It uses the standard SATA port to plug it up with your PC.









The Teamgroup QX uses the latest 3D QLC flash memory, which not only has the industry’s first and largest 15.3TB storage capacity but also has industry’s first write life up to 2560TBW. The ultra-high durability provides consumers with stability and reliability. The powerful QX supports smart dual Cache, including SLC Caching technology and DRAM Cache Buffer, delivering 560/480MB per second of ultra-fast read/write speed for smooth user experience. At the same time, it also excellent features such as low power consumption, shock resistance, noise-free, etc. With the huge terabyte storage capacity of a mechanical hard drive and the read/write performance not found in traditional mechanical hard drives, it can revolutionize and redefine the consumer-grade 2.5” SATA SSD with its massive 15.3TB storage capacity. The QX not only has the largest 15.3TB capacity and the highest write life of up to 2560TBW, but it also supports Windows TRIM optimization command which can release free blocks, allowing the operating system to use them later immediately when writing data. The optimized access control technology of NCQ can speed up the transfer and write performance of the SSD, and effectively reduces performance degradation and wear and tear of the drive. This can prolong the service life of the SSD perfectly. The built-in smart algorithm management mechanism has functions such as garbage collection which can ensure operation efficiency. The powerful Wear-Leveling technology and ECC (Error Correction Code) function enhance the reliability of data transfer and provide consumers a reliable, compact SSD with massive capacity. via Teamgroup

Once again, the Teamgroup QX 2.5" SSD is available for purchase now and is priced at $3990 US. It definitely has use cases in gaming PCs or storage builds that require lots of fast storage to move data through and forth.