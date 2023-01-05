See Samsung’s Foldable And Rollable Flex Hybrid Tablet In Action At CES 2023

Samsung is moving beyond the realm of foldable smartphones because, at CES 2023, the Korean giant showed off what it is calling the Flex Hybrid. The prototype is an OLED tablet that can both fold and roll, transforming into a device that you can easily store away when it is not needed and expand its display when you want to get work done. See it in action here.

The Flex Hybrid is able to expand its display using some motors present inside

The Samsung Display staff at the company’s CES 2023 booth were present to show off the Flex Hybrid prototype. The manufacturer has not stated when the tablet will enter mass production for commercial use, but its idea for the future looks promising, assuming it can be made at a reasonable price.

We have some demonstration videos from both Sleepy Kuma and CNET’s David Katzmaier to show how the prototype works. The interesting aspect of the Flex Hybrid is that its rollable functionality is not limited when the slate is folded. A small part of the display expands, even when it touts a compact book-like form factor.

삼성 디스플레이 플렉스 하이브리드

접을 수도, 늘릴 수도 있음

펼치면 10.5 인치 4:3 비율의 디스플레이, 펼친 상태에서 늘리면 12.4 인치

16:10 비울의 디스플레이로 변함 pic.twitter.com/WKx3QSQexY — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) January 5, 2023

Samsung Display did not divulge any information on the kind of specifications the Flex Hybrid will feature, but we were able to spot three rear camera lens cutouts and how its panel would behave. When completely unfolded, the OLED tablet sports a 10.5-inch screen size, and with the rollable feature enabled through the use of motors, at least that is what we can tell by listening to the audio, the display size extends to 12.4 inches when measured diagonally.

Samsung Display's prototype rollable, foldable Flex Hybrid OLED tablet in action at #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/F7yXNANI45 — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) January 4, 2023

The aspect ratio of the Flex Hybrid is 16:10 when completely unfolded and rolled, so users will experience increased vertical screen real estate for improved productivity. At this stage, Samsung has not commented on when something like this will be available for consumers. If it does, we assume it will be a costly product since Samsung likely invested millions into R&D over several years. Regardless, we look forward to what will be in the hands of consumers a few years from now.