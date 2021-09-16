Tales of Arise Tops One Million Sales, Bandai Namco Confirms

Tales of Arise is setting out to be one of the most successful entries in the series, judging from how much it has sold since its release last week.

Today, Bandai Namco confirmed that their latest JRPG topped one million sales worldwide, making it the fastest-selling title in the franchise.

Scarlet Nexus Patch 1.03 Now Live on PC and Console; Brings Quality of Life Improvements and More

Things are looking great not only for Tales of Arise, but the entire series as a whole. Tales of Berseria has now topped two million, while Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition 1.5 million.

Tales of Arise's success on the market is definitely well-deserved, as it is among one of the finest entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in recent times, as I highlighted in my review.

With its engaging story, dark atmosphere, charming characters, and excellent combat, Tales of Arise provides an experience that feels both new and familiar at the same time, making for a game that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy. While the excessive linearity and the removal of multiplayer will disappoint some, the pros far outweigh the cons, making Tales of Arise one of the best entries in the series to date.

Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.