Tales of Arise Tops One Million Sales, Bandai Namco Confirms
Tales of Arise is setting out to be one of the most successful entries in the series, judging from how much it has sold since its release last week.
Today, Bandai Namco confirmed that their latest JRPG topped one million sales worldwide, making it the fastest-selling title in the franchise.
「テイルズ オブ アライズ」が、シリーズ史上最速のスピードで100万本突破！🎉
アートディレクター 岩本稔の記念イラストも到着しました！
これからも「テイルズ オブ アライズ」を宜しくお願い致します。#TOARISE #100万本突破 pic.twitter.com/ACvZ0aSYky
— 【発売中】Tales of ARISE － テイルズ オブ アライズ 【Official】 (@Tales_of_ARISE) September 16, 2021
Things are looking great not only for Tales of Arise, but the entire series as a whole. Tales of Berseria has now topped two million, while Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition 1.5 million.
「アライズ」はシリーズ史上最速で100万本を突破中🎉
「ベルセリア」は200万本を突破🎉
「ヴェスペリア リマスター」は150万本を突破し、Xbox版・PS3版との合算では288万本となりました🎉
— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) September 16, 2021
Tales of Arise's success on the market is definitely well-deserved, as it is among one of the finest entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in recent times, as I highlighted in my review.
With its engaging story, dark atmosphere, charming characters, and excellent combat, Tales of Arise provides an experience that feels both new and familiar at the same time, making for a game that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy. While the excessive linearity and the removal of multiplayer will disappoint some, the pros far outweigh the cons, making Tales of Arise one of the best entries in the series to date.
Tales of Arise is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.
A world of nature drawn with the “Atmospheric Shader”:
We are introducing a new graphics shader, inspired by anime and watercolor painting. Characters with attractive designs travel among backgrounds filled with beautiful and delicate visuals.
Explore a world that feels alive:
Explore the world of Dahna, where a mix of unique, natural environments change in appearance based on the time of day. Climb over the rocky terrain, swim in rivers, gather around the campfire, cook food, head to the next town, defeat the master of an alien planet, and liberate the people!
Stylish action and battles:
Through the new system “Boost Strike”, you can now chain combos of powerful attacks together with your party members. Chain Artes, Boost Attacks, and Boost Strike combos to take down your enemies!
